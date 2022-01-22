Gloria Toms

Gloria Jean Toms, age 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at her home on Dec. 30, 2021.
She was born in Myersville, Maryland, on July 14, 1939, and was the daughter of Charles L. Michael and Josephine Wolfe Michael.
Gloria graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and married her late husband, Donald “Donnie” Clark Toms, in June of that same year. She worked alongside of her husband at the dairy farm and retired from milking in 2013.
Gloria was a breast cancer survivor, loved tending to her flowers, and was an avid reader and a mom to many.
She is survived by her children, Donald Toms Jr. (Dottie), Linda Toms, Michael Toms (Karen), Randall Toms (late Sandy) and Paula Toms; her grandchildren, Donald III, Stephanie, Jason, Michael Jr. Megan, Randall Jr. and Amanda; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Forsythe and Phyllis King; and her beloved companion, Sadie. Gloria was predeceased by her son, Christopher Toms; and sisters, Nettie Catherine Rudy and Dorthalee Ruth Ropp.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.