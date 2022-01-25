Gloria Wagner

Mrs. Gloria Jean (Haines) Wagner, 74, of Smithsburg, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Paul Wagner, Sr. for 57 years.
Born June 3, 1947 in Mt. Airy, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Boone) Haines.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Dianna Smith and husband Kenny, Paul Wagner Jr. and wife Melissa and Heather Wassell and husband Daryl, grandchildren; Andrew Darlington, Travis Darlington, Shane Wagner, Seth Wagner, Gabreyeil Wassell, Izzy Wassell and John-Allen Wassell, 5 great-grandchildren and special cousin; Marlene Eyler. She is remembered by The Country Swingers both past and present.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 8pm, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
