Gloria Wender Gilbert, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 79. Gloria was born in Brooklyn and raised in Rockville Centre, New York. She graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She married her husband in 1963. While raising their three children in Silver Spring, Maryland, she served as PTA President, raised funds for Jewish causes, and was involved in political campaigns. She worked with public relations at the Washington Post and then started a speaker’s bureau with her partner and friend, Barbara Vance. She later moved to Frederick, Maryland, and continued to raise funds for MS research.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael Gilbert; three children, Melissa Gilbert (Jurgen von Mahs), Ian Gilbert (Amanda) and Allison Gilbert (Chris Poole); four grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin von Mahs, Hunter Poole and Hope Gilbert; two sisters, Marilyn Wender and Alice Wender; a nephew, Jeremy Bomberg; and many close family members and longtime friends. She was a force of nature who made friends everywhere she went, treated everyone equally and genuinely cared about people and their stories. A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.