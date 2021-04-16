Gloria Wilson

Mrs. Gloria Elaine Weedon, 91, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at home. She was the longest living and last of her immediate family.
Gloria was born in Frederick on March 14, 1930, to the late William O. Lee Sr. and Vivian Holland Lee. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947. Gloria retired in 1987 from the former Atomic Energy Commission (now Department of Energy.) Her last position was housekeeping supervisor. Gloria was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees, including the carnival committee, usher board, trustee board, VBS staff and golden connection. She was also a member of the South End Coalition and the Friends of Mullinix Park.
Gloria was an extraordinary mother and grandmother. She put her two daughters through college on a single mother’s salary and helped her son with his business and personal endeavors. The highlight of her life was becoming a “grandma.” She absolutely and unconditionally loved her grandson, Michael. Gloria loved to travel. She and her late companion, Ruben Burnett, visited 48 of the 50 states (including Alaska and Hawaii), Europe, Africa, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
Gloria is survived by three loving children, Lynda Weedon Bowie (Kenneth) and Juanita Weedon Livingston (Steven), of Frederick, and Michael E. Weedon (Denise), of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Michael A. Weedon, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a bonus grandson, Curtis Tynes Jr., of Frederick; nieces, Sheila Scales (Robert), of Atlanta, Carolyn Lee-Smith (Paul), of Boyds, and Christy Lee, of Pennsylvania; nephews, Clifford Lee II, of Frederick, and Hugh Lee, of Virginia; sister-in-law, Mary C. Lee, of Frederick; special Lee cousins; devoted friends, Ruth Brown, Kay Davis, Connie Dickerson and Lola Williams; compassionate caregiver, Shirley Jackson Ellis; and special neighbors, James and Emma Naylor.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Lee Adkins; her brothers, William O. Lee Jr. and Clifford E. Lee; two nieces; two nephews; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and a loving companion Ruben Burnett.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Viewing: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., family hour: from 10 to 11 a.m., service: 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. However, it will be livestreamed at garylrollinsfuneralhome.com/. Final resting place: Fairview Cemetery.