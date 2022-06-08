Gordon Cartnail

Mr. Gordon Lander “Butch” Cartnail, husband of Lorraine Cartnail, departed this life June 6, 2022.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, Butch was the son of the late Earl L. Sr. and Margaret (Fisher) Cartnail. He graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1965. Butch was a man of many talents, playing guitar in his early years with his friends; their band was called “The Newports.” He was a kindhearted person who would always “God bless” whomever he came in contact with.
In addition to his loving wife, Lorraine, Butch leaves to cherish his memory five children, Chaneil, Kory, LaShawn, Lisa and Gordon Jr.; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Josh, Anaya, Jacoya and Cianna; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Dianne Cartnail, Mary Leaks and Betty Weedon; and two brothers, Earl L. Cartnail Jr. and Johnny Cartnail.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.