Gordon Thompson, 85, of New Market, Maryland, passed from this life Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 28, 1936, in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles Thompson and Esther (Weigard) Thompson.
Gordon was a 1954 graduate of Dover Area High School and a 1958 graduate of Susquehanna University.
He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, followed by a career in retail management.
Gordon was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He was an avid sports fan his entire life and enjoyed playing golf in his retirement years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roxine D. Thompson; sons, Brian and wife Jane Ann, and Michael and wife Elizabeth; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Snelbaker, and Kay Sunday and husband, Jim. The family expresses its appreciation to the Veterans Administration and Frederick Health Hospice for their support through Gordon’s illness.
The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA 17403, at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
