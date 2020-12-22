Grace M. Andrews, 93, retired registered nurse, loyal friend, loving family member, and faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, died peacefully at her home in Foxville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Her daughter, Rebecca Herman, was by her side.
Born Grace Marie Willard, she was the daughter of Sabillasville dairyman and farmer Glen Killian Willard Sr. and his wife, Mabel Mae Willard. Grace was the third youngest of their seven children, sister to Helen, Glenn Jr., Ethel, Russell, Chester, and Betty.
During nurse’s training at Washington County Hospital she met and married Hagerstown native David Hafer Andrews, and supported his call to the ministry when he was ordained as a minister of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, later the United Methodist Church.
They were blessed by three daughters during David’s seminary training in Ohio, followed by a son in Pennsylvania and another son in Maryland.
Grace continued working as a nurse to support the family during her husband’s pastoral career during assignments in Pennsylvania (Newburg, Dillsburg, York) and Maryland (Baltimore, Silver Spring, Frederick, Bethesda).
Throughout national and international travels, she remained steadfast in her love and commitment to her family and her roots. Upon her husband’s retirement the couple moved to the home they had built in the Catoctin Mountains near her birthplace, where she could once again live closer to her family and friends. They were active and enthusiastic members of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, MD. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Bethel Cemetery.
Grace is survived by four of her children and their spouses, Barbara (Norman) Fogg, Rebecca (Jonathan) Herman, Deborah (Steven Howards) Andrews, Robert (Tamara Gedrose) Andrews; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and James Kunkle. She was predeceased by her husband; her eldest son, the Reverend Richard Andrews; and by a grandson, Daniel Andrews. She remains in the hearts and memories of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a community of relatives and close friends who she loved dearly and who will miss her greatly.
