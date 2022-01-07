Grace Cohan

Grace Hillary Katherine Cohan, age 63, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021.
Grace was born in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of Nathan Paul Cohan and Shirley Ann White Cohan. She was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1976 and furthered her education, earning a bachelor’s degree from UMBC.
Grace devoted much of her time and energy to the Order of the Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters International and Order of the Amaranth, where she served as grand matron in Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Graham, of Florida; her son, Michael Paul King (Carrie); grandson, Jordan King; and brother, Kevin Cohan (Sharon).
Services at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, P.A., 106 E. Church St. at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Interment is private. The family requests memorial contributions in Grace’s name go to Amaranth Diabetes Foundation Research flamaranth.org/Charities.asp. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.