Grace Evelyn Zecher Zimmerman, 84, of Smithsburg (previously from Libertytown), died Friday, September 24th, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Hagerstown.
She was the loving wife of Albert Richard Zimmerman. They were married June 1, 1956.
Born June 23, 1937, in Burkittsville, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Grace Holter Zecher and preceded in death by her husband in 2003.
She was a member of Christ Reformed Church of Middletown.
She was a loving retired farmer’s wife and was also employed as a school bus aide with the Frederick County Board of Education until her retirement. She was a devoted volunteer member of the Johnsville Ruritan Club, and wife of the past district officer with Ruritan.
Surviving are three children, Lauren Palmer and husband Gary of Smithsburg, Sue Palmer of Smithsburg, and Charles Zimmerman of Union Bridge; 14 grandchildren, Lee Palmer, Terry Palmer, Dale Palmer, Stacey Owens, Melissa Palmer, Chanon Zimmerman, Christina Gesse, Michael Zimmerman, Lindsy Zimmerman, Nicky Zimmerman, Britni Barnes, Stefni Barnes, Dena Barnes and Dustin Barnes; and 13 great-grandchildren, Camden, Trinity, Carlee, Brody, Jameson, Reese, Bret, Kylee, Aubrey, Brantley, Calder, Everleigh and Harleigh.
Grace is also preceded in death by two daughters, Sherylynne Zimmerman and Georgia Carol Barnes; one son Richard Carl Zimmerman; and one brother Carrollee H Zecher.
The family would like to thank all her friends, staff, and caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living of Hagerstown for taking care of her.
The family will receive friends at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, Wednesday, September 29, 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Thursday, September 30 at 11AM.
Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown with lunch to follow at the Middletown VFD Activity Center, 1 Firemans Lane, Middletown.