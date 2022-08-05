Grace Garver

Grace Leora “Ebbie” Garver, 95, of Libertytown passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. She was the wife of Carl Edward Garver, who passed away in 2013 after 62 years of marriage. Born Sept. 30, 1926, on a farm on New Design Road in Frederick, Grace was the daughter of the late Archie F. Stup and Ruth E. Clay Stup.
Growing up, Grace often talked about walking to school through Mount Olivet Cemetery, where most of her family are buried. As a young teen, the family moved to a dairy farm and home built by her father in Monrovia, where they had electricity and running water for the first time. She moved to Frederick to work after graduating from Frederick High School in 1943. Grace enjoyed working at C&P Telephone Co. for about seven years after graduation. On June 9, 1951, she married Carl E. Garver. They had four children and were lifelong dairy farmers in the Libertytown area. Grace was always willing to carry her load in milking the cows and doing farm chores. In her early years, Grace joined the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick, and after the family moved, she attended Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, where she and Carl were married. In later years, she became a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. Grace was an excellent homemaker and cook. She was a lady of quick wit, and she loved reading and hosting holiday get-togethers for the family in their cozy log cabin that she and Carl built on the farm upon retirement in 1985. She loved the many happy times spent with her children and grandchildren at their cabin on the hill.