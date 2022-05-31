Grace L. Durham

Grace LaRue Durham, 89, of Frederick and formerly of Westminster, passed away at her daughter’s home early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022.
Born April 25, 1933, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Oscar G. and Aletha (Walker) Ledford. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Earl Durham, who died in 2009.
Grace was a seamstress for English American Tailors, and she retired in 1995. She was a member of Bark Hill Bible Church, and she enjoyed beading, the ocean, tent camping and going to church. She was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Sue (Kenneth L.) Garst, of Frederick; grandson, Shawn Michael Garst, of Frederick; brother, Mark Ledford, of Libertytown; and sister, Margaret Shepley, of West Virginia. She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 14 siblings.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the funeral home, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. The Rev. Milton Lambertson will officiate. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed. Please visit prittsfuneralhome.com and choose the livestream link on the homepage. The livestream will begin just prior to the start of the service. Interment will follow at Emory Church Cemetery, Upperco.
Memorial contributions, in Grace’s name, may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be offered at prittsfuneralhome.com.