Grace Reeder

Grace Lucille Reeder, 84, of Myersville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Doey’s House in Hagerstown. She was the wife of Paul Reeder Jr., and they were married for more than 60 years.
Born on Highland School Road on the family farm on January 7, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Upton and Katie Delauter Grossnickle. She was a day care provider for more than 30 years; a care wear volunteer, sewing thousands of surgical caps, walker bags, wheelchair bags and blankets for Mother’s Day for her Sunday school; and an avid gardener. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Surviving, besides her husband are two sons Gale Reeder and friend Crystal of Seaford, Delaware, and Ricky Paul Reeder of Hagerstown, one granddaughter, Rebecca Reeder of Frederick, one sister, Betty Gouker of Middletown and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Peggy Reeder; two grandchildren Katie Lucille Reeder and Jason Michael Reeder; and a sister, Jane Kendall.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Eldersburg, MD 21783; Grossnickle COB, 11301 Meeting House Road, Myersville, MD 21773; or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
