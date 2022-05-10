Grace Tyeryar

Grace Ellen Baugher Tyeryar, 89, a child of God, left us Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.
Daughter of the late Roy Lawson Baugher and Mary Rebecca Bidle Baugher, of Frederick, Maryland, she was a longtime member of Braddock Lutheran Church.
An avid bowler at the Arcade and Village Lanes, Frederick, she participated in many tournaments and even broke the house record at the Arcade on Aug. 26, 1976. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting; made many quilts and blankets; and upholstered furniture. She made wedding dresses, etc., for family members and would usually achieve anything she set her mind to do. She was not afraid to try something new, from stitching to building. She worked on houses and cars; in kitchens; and on rooftops. People loved her pies and "kinklins."
She worked at a store and in a hotel in Braddock Heights in the late '40s; at Sagner's clothing manufacturer in Frederick while in her teens; and at our family grocery store, Bill's Corner Market, in the '60s.
Grace was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" M. Tyeryar; son, William "Bill" M. Tyeryar Jr.; brother, "Ed" Baugher; and sisters, Charlotte Baker (and husband Mark Baker) and Mary Miller (and husband C. Richard "Dick" Miller).
She is survived by a daughter, Vicki Long (Kevin), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; two sons, Timothy Tyeryar, of Frederick, and Michael Tyeryar, of South Carolina; grandsons, Todd Working (Carmen), of Myersville, Maryland, Jeremiah Tyeryar, of Sabillasville, Maryland, Zachary Long, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Joshua Long, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Tanner Tyeryar, of Conway, South Carolina; granddaughter, Brandi Nero (Brandon), of Suffolk, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Minda Sanon Tyeryar; six great-grandsons; two brothers, James Baugher (Carolyn) and Robert Baugher (Chris); sisters, Betty Frushour (Delphin "Joe"), Janet Lewis (Elmer), Anna Margaret Cramer (Austin "Bernie"), Ruby Fine (Don), Darlene Cline (Lou Plummer) and Joyce Wickizer; many nieces and nephews; and a very dear and longtime friend, Genny Harwood.
A private graveside service is planned
A memorial or celebration of life will be planned for August.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.