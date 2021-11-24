Mrs. Grace R. Utz, 92, of Hagerstown, formerly of Frederick, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Doey’s House with her family by her side. Grace was born March 7, 1929, in Middletown, Maryland. She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Jacob D. Utz; her great-grandson, Justin Keckler; and her two sisters, Audrey Williams and Pauline Nicodemus.
Grace enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren as they grew up; talking on the phone with family and friends; sitting on her front porch; and making her yearly chicken corn soup. She cherished her time with her great-granddaughters Alivia and Alex. She was a lifetime member of the Lewistown Social Club.
Grace is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Sandra Schubel and her husband, Alec; her granddaughter, Stephanie Schubel and her daughter, Alivia Schubel; Sarah Logsdon and her husband Brad and their daughter, Alexandra; her daughter, Diana Funk and her daughters, Angel Roberts and her husband, Damaine, and their sons, Andrew and Cameron; and Crystal Keckler and her husband, Jason, her son Brian Plunkard and wife Bridget and family, her son Kenneth Droneburg and wife Sharron and family, and son Robert Droneburg and wife Cathy and family. She is also survived by two sisters, Madeline Cannon and Patricia Ann Barrett.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Doey’s House, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742, as a thank-you to their support and care.