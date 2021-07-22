Grace W. Sheetenhelm, 91, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late George Sheetenhelm.
Born on June 24, 1930, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pearl Fanny (Kinna) Wilcoxon.
Grace was a 1948 graduate of Frederick High School. She was employed by the Everedy Co. and Fort Detrick and retired from Linganore High School, Frederick, Maryland. Grace married George Sheetenhelm in 1950, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his passing. For 75 years, Grace was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, entertaining and dancing. Grace was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by daughter, Pamela L.Tomblin (Robert); daughter, Deborah E. Hammond (William); grandchildren, Tiffany Drone (Glenn) and Lori Downes (David); great-grandchildren, Brandon and Savana Drone, Avery Orndorff, and Ryan and Shannon Downes; sister, Elizabeth Keller Wade.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Priscilla Burger (Leo) and John Wade.
The family would like to express appreciation to the loving caregivers of Home Instead and the expertise of Hospice of the Panhandle, during her final days.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A celebration of Grace’s life journey will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, 131 W. Second St. in Frederick, Maryland. Rev. Ken Humbert will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church at the said above mentioned address.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.