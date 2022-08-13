At the age of 79, Grady “Dee” Doyen departed this life shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. Dee, a Vietnam veteran, was born in Hemphill and raised in Kirbyville, Texas. He later settled in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he worked nearly 30 years as a systems engineer for PPG industries. After his retirement, he and his wife traveled the country, hitting 49 of 50 states before adventuring on to destinations abroad. Eventually Dee relocated to Rogersville, Tennessee, and then to Frederick, Maryland, to be near family.
Dee is survived by a brother; six children; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren who reside in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Randolph Sr. and Lucille (Berryman) Doyen; his wife, Catherine Christian Doyen; brothers, John R., Jimmie Randolph Jr., George E. and Fred B. Doyen; and sisters, Lalor Weaver and Lillian Bonner.