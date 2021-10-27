Grafton "Dump" Layer Sr.

Mr. Grafton Thaddeus “Dump” Layer Sr., 74, of Adamstown, husband of 53 years to Joyce Helms Layer, was called to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. Born Nov. 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Addison and Ermine Layer.
Grafton joined the United States Army in 1966. He did a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, receiving a Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster and a Purple Heart. After an honorable discharged from the Army, he was employed by Whiting-Turner for 10 years, and he retired from Montgomery County Schools after 31 years.
Grafton could often be found at the local car shows or spending time with his family. He was devoted to his family above all else. He was known for his huge heart and always had a smile on his face, especially when it came to his grandkids, Logan and Brinley. They had their Pop-Pop wrapped around their finger, and everyone knew.
He was an active member of Buckeystown United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Alicia (Virgil) and Grafton Jr. (Danielle); and three grandchildren, Logan, Brinley and Vaniya. He leaves behind four siblings, Beverly Pannell (Bruce), Warren Layer (Betty), Karl Layer (Rosalyn) and Camilia Hopper (Bruce). He also leaves behind a mother-in-law, Alice Helms; a brother-in-Law, Richard Helms; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will also be remembered by two special nieces, Chantel Malone and Tonya McGuire; special friends, Buddy and Mary Joe Garrett, Charles (Skip) Barnhouse, Marvin Brooks, Butch Swanson, and Elliott and Brenda Claytor.
Celebration of life services will be held Friday, Oct. 29 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick Maryland. Viewing will start at 11 a.m. A service will begin at noon. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stauffer funeralhome.com.