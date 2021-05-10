Graham L. Davidson Jr., 71, of Germantown, MD, passed away on May 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Graham Davidson Sr. and Ruth Hopkins Davidson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Davidson, as well as his son, Garret Davidson (Priscilla) of Germantown, MD. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Vincent, Dante, and Liliana, his brother, Ted Davidson of Georgia, and special friend, Rick Price of Georgia. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882. A graveside service will follow at noon at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
