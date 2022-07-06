Grant D.P. Madden

Grant David Powers Madden, 39, of Frederick, Maryland, and Montgomery County, passed away in the embrace of his family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his Granny’s home in Frederick. He deeply loved, and was equally loved by, all members of his family. His catchphrase when seeing family members was “How’s it going?” and a big hug followed. He kept asking that question through his final days because he wanted to know that his loved ones would be all right.
Grant is survived by his wife, Karenina Anselmo and dog-child Keni; parents, James and Kimberly Madden; sister, Ashley and husband Kevin Szatmary; Granny Bette Shafer; Granddad David Smith and wife Nancy; parents-in-law, Ariel and Lucena Anselmo; brother-in-law, Friedrich Anselmo and partner Lani Matthews; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind many friends from school and work. He was preceded in death by Grandmomma Suzanne Madden; PopPop John Shafer; Inang Matilde Dato; and cat-child, Inca.
Grant graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. While at Wake Forest, he was the editor of the student literary magazine. In tribute to the passing of Grandma Powers (great-grandmother), he wrote a poem that was read at the service, which the family cherishes.
He graduated from George Washington University Law School with a Juris Doctor degree, fulfilling a lifelong prophecy. From an early age, he possessed two qualities that marked him as a future attorney: He loved to argue, and he always knew he was right. Grant, ever the sesquipedalian, spoke emphatically with precise eloquence, often engaged in fervent dinner table debates or late-night philosophical musings. Grant enjoyed the give-and-take of a good argument, relishing the moment when whomever he was arguing with relented to his position. However, one argument he lost as a child involved the time his granddad asked him to take out the trash. When he announced that he “didn’t do trash,” his Granddad replied that if Grant didn’t do trash, he didn’t do meals. Grant immediately took out the trash.
Grant began his career while still attending law school, working at a law firm in Washington, D.C., during the summer between his second and third years of law school. He continued this employment throughout his third year, and joined the firm following graduation. Grant was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2012.
He then entered government service, first at the Social Security Administration in the disability appeals division, and ultimately at the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons, as assistant general counsel, Employment Law Branch. He was well-respected and liked as a colleague, and maintained friendships with his past and current co-workers.
Throughout his life, Grant’s favorite sport was baseball. When he played, his gallery included parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. As a child, he enjoyed attending baseball games, and collecting autographs on baseballs after the game. He continued his love of the sport by following his favorite team (Baltimore Orioles) and participating in several fantasy leagues.
Grant enjoyed other activities as well. In his 20s, he was known to hustle in pool halls. In his 30s, he started playing golf more regularly with his PopPop, father and friends, relishing the good shots and shrugging off the bad ones. During family game nights, his robust laugh and quick quips were frequently heard as he and his team mercilessly dominated in Sequence.
Grant enjoyed good food, especially food prepared during the holidays. Among his favorites were Grandmomma’s Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole, Grandma Powers’ Christmas Eve feast, and New Year’s Day homemade kinklings prepared by Mommom Smith (great grandfather). Grant and Kay enjoyed dining out and trying new foods, although getting Grant to share sometimes was a challenge.
Grant and Kay traveled extensively, taking trips to Aruba, St. Maarten, the Philippines and Iceland. They also crisscrossed the United States, visiting family and national parks. He loved the beach but only ones with fine sand and clear turquoise waters. He loved to talk about the family trips taken to “border states” when he was younger, including a “memorable” family trip to Natural Bridge, Virginia. Through his travels and interest in art and history, he developed a passion for collecting antique maps, including places they had visited.
Kay convinced Grant to experience her love of the outdoors, which he agreed to try with some conditions, with the main one being close proximity to a proper shower. Often accompanied by their dog-child Keni, they spent many enjoyable days camping, hiking and kayaking, as long as Grant had bug spray in his pocket. And while camping was more of an acquired taste for Grant, he had a love for nature and its creatures. When he was little, he proudly brought home a rather large fish he had caught at Culler Lake with Grandpa Powers (great-grandmother), and filled the bathtub with water for it to swim in, much to his mother’s surprise. And following a camping trip with his granddad, he happily brought home a jar of frogs he had collected, which soon found a forever home in Carroll Creek.
One of Grant’s dreams was to buy a house with Kay. To that end, he consumed as much information as he could find on multiple real estate apps. He became something of an expert on the subject, and never hesitated to give his family advice on what kinds of houses they should be looking for. His counsel will be missed.
Grant showed his artistic side in many ways, whether sketching, sculpting (his sister is still waiting for one of her toy dragons to be returned, after Grant used it as a model) or in his eclectic taste in home decor. This was on full display when he ordered a custom concrete-topped coffee table; he had the table shipped cross-country and carried up three flights of stairs to his apartment, where it became a conversation piece.
He had an affinity for science fiction and the celestial world, which he explored through his telescope. In 2017, Grant traveled to view the total solar eclipse that passed over the United States, and was planning to do the same in 2024. The family is now planning to make this trip in his memory.
Grant interacted with people easily, and had a friendly greeting ready for everyone he met. He was known for indulging in fine cigars with bourbon in hand, baking banana bread with the bananas he kept thinking he’d eat with peanut butter but never did.
The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1-5 pm. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m., all are invited to congregate at the funeral home for a procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery for the graveside service. Following the service, the family welcomes everyone to a celebration of Grant’s life at the Attaboy Barrel House, 24 S. Wisner St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 2-6 p.m. Please come share your stories, and join us in having a bourbon in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, and because cancer sucks, please consider a donation in Grant’s memory to abta.org or any of the nonprofits listed on https://bit.ly/3yDHX9p.