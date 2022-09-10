Grayson Mercer

Grayson Wilson Mercer Jr., 83, of Bonneauville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1939, at Frederick Memorial Hospital to the late Grayson Wilson Mercer Sr. and Helen Louise Mercer.

Grayson grew up in Frederick, Maryland, attended Frederick High School, was a drum major in the marching band, and was a member of Demolay. He joined the U.S. Army and served for two years before starting a career in welding, working for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Co., Frederick Welding and Supply Co. and Eastalco Aluminum Co. He also taught welding classes at West Frederick Middle School. Grayson owned and operated Tri-State Welding and Machine Co. in Frederick before moving to Pennsylvania, where he sold welding supplies for J.A. Cunningham Inc. and taught welding classes at Harrisburg Area Community College.