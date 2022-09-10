Grayson Mercer

Grayson Wilson Mercer Jr., 83, of Bonneauville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1939, at Frederick Memorial Hospital to the late Grayson Wilson Mercer Sr. and Helen Louise Mercer.
Grayson grew up in Frederick, Maryland, attended Frederick High School, was a drum major in the marching band, and was a member of Demolay. He joined the U.S. Army and served for two years before starting a career in welding, working for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Co., Frederick Welding and Supply Co. and Eastalco Aluminum Co. He also taught welding classes at West Frederick Middle School. Grayson owned and operated Tri-State Welding and Machine Co. in Frederick before moving to Pennsylvania, where he sold welding supplies for J.A. Cunningham Inc. and taught welding classes at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick, and the men’s club of the church. He had assisted with collecting and counting the offerings during church services. Grayson was a Master Mason and a member of the Columbia Lodge, No. 58, AF & AM, and a member of the Frederick Civitan Club, where he served on various committees.
He enjoyed spending time at the shooting range, and reloading his ammunition in a work area he setup in his basement. He had a passion for animals, especially dogs, deer, and horses, with a deep admiration for Clydesdales.
Grayson is survived by six children, Mark Mercer and wife Elizabeth, of Frederick, Maryland, Michael (Mike) Mercer and wife Vida, of Merritt Island, Florida, Karen Mercer, of Bonneauville, Pennsylvania, Kevin Mercer and wife Sally, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brian Mercer and wife Stacey, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Kathleen Mercer, of Bonneauville, Pennsylvania. In addition, Grayson is survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Mercer; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., followed by the funeral services and interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in the memory of Grayson Mercer to: Central PA Horse Rescue, 100 Spangler Road, Lewisberry PA 17339, (centralpahorsesrescue.org) (717) 855-5188.