Gregg Catherine McCornack, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Catherine was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Willard and Catherine (Kelly) McCornack. For 35 years, Catherine worked on both sides of the aisle with the United States House of Representatives. Catherine would eventually move to California, where she performed many volunteer hours with the American Red Cross and Betty Ford Clinic. Upon moving to Toledo, Ohio, she was a member at the Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an ordained deacon. For those who knew Catherine well, you knew of her love of dogs. She never met one she didn’t like and spent both her time and her treasures in support of their care.