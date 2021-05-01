It is with great sadness that the family of Greg Bower Fish announces his passing on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the age of 59.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mollie McGuire-Fish; sons, Jason and Ben Fish; step-daughter, Mariah Krouse; mother, Barbara Diaz; sister, Karen Fish; sisters-in-law, Grace McGuire and Kathleen McGuire-Kohlhepp; nieces, Katherine Arie (Rafael, Sophie, Emily), Kara Paul (Eric, Hannah, Jake) and Kerri Scarborough (Bo, Olivia); and nephew, Kevin Kohlhepp.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Fish; stepfather, Anibel Diaz; father-in-law, Mac McGuire; and brothers-in-law, Sean McGuire, Brian McGuire and Edward Kohlhepp.
He was born May 6, 1961, in Philadelphia and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Loyola College.
A lifelong sports fan, Greg was dedicated to golfing and planning the annual “Fish In” golf tournament, all things Penn State or Philadelphia. He particularly loved rooting for the Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch and “managing” Middletown while sipping a beer, smoking a stogie and scritching Honey.
Greg cherished being with family and friends and just being the life of the party. A very generous man who would lend a hand to any and all that had need. A loving man that shared his strength, wisdom, humor or a dry shoulder. He had a true love for people.
Private services will be held at a later date in Frederick, Maryland, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy can be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
If you have a photo or story to share, please post it to the Stauffer Funeral Home website for the family or share via Facebook with any family member.