Gregory Alton Hendricks, 61, of Hagerstown, passed away Feb. 2, 2021.
Greg was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Frederick, Maryland, to Robert Hendricks and Yvonne (Bare) Willis. He and his fiance, Brenda, loved adventuring and traveling together, and were looking forward to other unseen destinations. He loved all things Civil War, including metal detecting and auctions of all kinds. Greg was a great baker, an avid ghost hunter, an Atlanta Falcons fan and an eloquent storyteller. He loved to reminisce about family, and he had researched his family background as far back as the 1800s. He enjoyed long talks with his mother and sister. He also had a huge love for his dogs.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hendricks; his son, Clinton Hendricks; and his granddaughter, Bryer Jeane Hendricks.
He is survived by his loving fiance, Brenda Topper; mother, Yvonne Willis; sister, Sandy Willis; three grandchildren, Azlyn Solomon, Lee Kinser and Claudia Hendricks; niece, Drucilla Long; nephew, Aaron Barker; many aunts and uncles; future son-in-law, Jason Andrew; future grandchildren, Kylie, Bentley, and Corbyn; “partners in crime”, Steve and Paul; special friends, Denny, Henry, and Tim; and other friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) in Frederick. A funeral service will be held at the same location Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
Pallbearers will be Henry Harper, Timothy Gleason, Denny Gosnell, Robert Bare, Danny Bare and Steve Stull.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at https://aspca.org.