Gregory P. Awbrey, 68, of Ijamsville, Maryland, and formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on April 27, 2021. Greg was the first son of the late John C. Awbrey (died in 2018). He is survived by his mother, Nylene Potter Awbrey; loving wife, Beth Gura; son, Michael Awbrey; stepson, Louis (Jordyn) Schiavone; stepdaughter, Claire Schiavone; brother, Brian (Cindy) Awbrey; sister, Lisa (Doug) Ralph; brother, Mark (Christine) Awbrey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Greg graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1974 with a degree in communication and was an active member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Greg moved to Maryland in the 1980s and worked hard toward a successful career as a mortgage loan officer. He was passionate about bicycling, and his family takes comfort in knowing he spent his final moments doing what he loved most. He deeply loved his home state of Iowa and had planned to participate in the annual RAGBRAI 500-mile biking excursion across the state this summer. Greg was active in Boy Scouts and took pride as an Eagle Scout, earning the Vigil Honor from the Order of the Arrow.
Greg was a charismatic, talented singer and served as leader in many school and community theater musicals. While dining on vacation in Barcelona in 2007, he delighted patrons and his family as he sang along with strolling musicians performing Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love," which he had sung to Beth at their wedding a week prior.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church St., Frederick, MD, 21701. A celebration of Greg's life will be at a later date.
