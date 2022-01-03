Gregory Santangelo

Gregory Michael Santangelo, 50, of Smithsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 28. 2021, at Meritus Hospital, in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Sarah Eyth Santangelo. Born in Silver Spring, on May 13, 1971, he was a son of Michael Santangelo and the late Nancy Geraci Santangelo.
After high school he entered the United States Marine Corp, serving four years, and received an honorable discharge after serving in the Gulf War. He then attended Frederick Community College and earned his AA degree in criminal science. After college, he worked for several years as an investigator for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In 2000 he was hired by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, where served on the SST Team for nearly all of his 13 years.
He joined the Frederick City Police Department in 2013, after his retirement from FCSO. Officer Santangelo served on the training unit at the academy for the majority of his time at FPD, where he was the lead instructor for eight entry level academies, numerous lateral academies and one comparative compliance course.
Greg was a member of the New Market, Philanthropic Masonic Lodge # 168, where he was a 33 degree mason and a Past Master. He was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
His love and passion for law enforcement is directly responsible for developing many highly trained community-oriented officers who serve Frederick City and neighboring agencies. The legacy he leaves behind has made this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived. We will miss his personality, knowledge, and dedication tremendously.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are his children, Lauren, Melissa and Vincent Santangelo, his sister, Karen Santangelo, his father Michael Santangelo, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Brian Santangelo.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Saint John’s Catholic Church, 118 East Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in the St. Johns Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences at www.keeneybasford.com
The Frederick County Career Firefighter IAFF L-3666 has graciously approved the use of their Benevolent Fund to take donations for the family of OFC. Greg Santangelo. If donating to the Santangelo Family through Zelle you must have a notation on your Zelle Transfer that your donation is for the OFC. Greg Santangelo family. Use the following email to make the Zelle transfer- treasurer@iafflocal3666.org