Gregory Snyder

Gregory Eugene Snyder, 71, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born Aug. 30, 1950, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Charles E. Snyder Jr. and Anne Snyder, and foster son to the late James Adams and Beulah Adams.
Gregory was a longtime member of the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren. He was also a member of various leagues and clubs that include the Red Men and the Alsatia Club.
He worked as a welder. In his spare time, Gregory busied himself with many hobbies.He loved playing bingo and horseshoes; completing puzzles with his wife; planting flowers; visiting Myrtle Beach; watching and feeding birds as well as building their houses; and decorating his own home for holidays. He was also an avid sports fan. Gregory played and coached softball and was an avid bowler who belonged to many leagues. His two favorite teams included the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Orioles.
Gregory was a kindhearted and selfless man who adored his family. He greatly enjoyed sharing stories with them about his time growing up on the farm.
In addition to his parents and foster parents, Gregory was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Snyder; two sisters, Ora Lee Clark and Kay Barilla; and two nephews Dana and Adam Kees.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rose Marie Snyder; one son, Kevin Snyder; two daughters, Tina Mills and husband Jimmy, and Marsha Sutton and husband Matthew; one brother, Harold “Skip” Snyder; four sisters, Sheryll Kees and husband Larry, Althea Rase, Marilyn Upchurch, and Wanda Winner and husband Ray; three grandchildren, Victoria “Tink” Wilson, Chase Osbourn and Jack Sutton; great-grandson, Cohen Wilson; brothers-in-law, Harry “Buddy” E. Shockey and wife Nancy, Jeffrey Shockey and Steven Shockey; sister-in-law, Barbara Ellis; his five dog babies, Riley, Rusty, Dallas, Coco and Kippy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, with Pastor Twyla Rowe and the Rev. Steve Robison officiating.
Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.
