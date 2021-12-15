Gregory Warner

Gregory Thomas Warner, 46, of Walkersville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick on Sept. 27, 1975, he was the son of Claude T. Warner, of Walkersville, and the late Debra Ann O’Bryan Warner.
He was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 1992. Greg was employed as an operations supervisor for 22 years at Skyworks Solutions, (Trans-Tech) in Adamstown.
Greg was very active in the softball league community, where he had many friends. He enjoyed bowling and trips with his family to Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time at his cabin at White’s Ferry Sportsman Club. In addition to him playing softball, he was an avid sports fan, especially being a fan of the Yankees,Cowboys and Caps, and most of all, he was a huge Duke fan and traveled to many games. He also loved to attend and watch wrestling matches.
Surviving in addition to his father is his sister, Stacey Warner, of Walkersville; his godson, Nathan Ramsey; along with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered by many special friends, including Thomas Ramsey and his wife Nikki and Jill Hurley. The family would like to extend a thank-you to the staff of Frederick Health Hospital. He also loved his Yorkie dog, Parker.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. The family has requested that all attending on both days please wear a mask, casual attire and a sports jersey of your team. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chapel Lutheran Church, see address above. Online condolences may be shared atkeeneybasford.com.
