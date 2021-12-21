Gretchen Reese Kraft, age 84, a lifelong resident of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital due to health complications after a fall at her home. Born Dec. 16, 1936, in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Paul M. Reese and Margaret Pittinger Reese. She was the wife of Edwin E. Kraft, who died in 1998.
Gretchen attended Elmer Wolfe School for 12 years and was a 1955 graduate of the high school, where she assisted as a statistician for several years for the boys basketball team. She was the organizer of an instrumental musical group that practiced at her home, with Gretchen’s talents at the piano. She began her piano lessons as a young girl with Evelyn MacIntosh (the wife of the Methodist minister), and while in high school, she rode the train to Baltimore for lessons at the Peabody Institute of Music, where she later attended. She had a dual diploma from Peabody and Johns Hopkins University. Gretchen taught choral music for five years at Woodlawn High School and later private piano lessons from her Union Bridge home. She assisted her husband in his insurance business in Reisterstown for many years. Gretchen was an active member of the Union Bridge Lions Club and was the barbecue maker for the club-sponsored bingo nights. For a number of years, she was the choir director at the Union Bridge United Methodist Church, as well as playing the organ. Gretchen and her late husband always enjoyed traveling, both locally and throughout the United States. They especially loved biking most weekends, with their favorite spots being along the C&O Canal Trail and the W&OD Trail. After his death, she continued to travel, especially on cruises to Europe and Alaska, as well as her love for going to Las Vegas to play the slot machines and see shows. Gretchen was very devoted to the Reese family, and she (and her mother prior to Margaret’s death) was a gracious hostess at her home, which was the center of the “clan” gatherings. In more recent years, she traveled with her Reese cousins to many destinations. One of her longstanding enjoyments was playing bridge, most recently with friends who previously gathered weekly at the Westminster Elks Club and Maggie’s Restaurant but currently gather at Stables Restaurant.
Surviving are son, Edwin R. “Chip” Kraft and wife Joyce, of Frederick; grandchildren, Melissa Kraft, of Union Bridge, and Paul Kraft, of Libertytown; great-grandsons, Zackary and Jaxson; and several cousins. She will also be fondly remembered by many friends from the community and beyond and her fellow Lions Club members.
A memorial service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, with the Rev. Dan Ceary officiating. The Union Bridge Lions Club will have its memorial service for Gretchen as part of the main service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Lions Club, P.O. Box 5, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
You may leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.