Gus Van Keriakos, 81, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Edenton of Frederick.
He was the husband of the late Betty Joyce Keriakos, who passed away on June 4, 2011, father of Angelo Keriakos of Germantown and Paul Keriakos (Vicki) of Jefferson, Maryland; and stepfather to Jimmy Dean (Laura) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Donald Dean (Nanette) of Germantown, Maryland. He was the loving grandfather of eight. He is also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Cheakalos; a brother, Van Keriakos; and a sister-in-law, Louise Richardson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edenton of Frederick, Blossom House for all the care and love they provided to Gus.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made to Edenton of Frederick, Blossom House Activities Department for resident activity; or Homewood Retirement Center Benevolence Fund.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.