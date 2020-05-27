Gustavo Elliott

Gustavo “Gus” Robert Elliott, 58, Frederick died Saturday May 23, 2020, at Frederick Health. He was the companion of Joann Schnegelsiepen.
Born in Baltimore on July 14, 1961 he was a son of the late Douglas Ellsworth and Sandra Voir Elliott. Mr. Elliott owned and operated ABA Locksmith in Frederick and was a member of the Moose Club and the Orioles Nest in Frederick.
Surviving, besides his companion, is one son, Gustavo Alexander Elliott of Hagerstown; one sister, Charlene Carr of Ocean City; and two brothers, Douglas Elliott and George Elliott, both of Baltimore.
He was predeceased by a sister Michelle E. Stroback.
Due to the COVID-19 visitation and funeral services will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Maximum of ten people at one time and masks are required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
