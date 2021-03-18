Mr. Guy William Hurley, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away at Frederick Memorial Hospital on March 16 due to prolonged illness.
Guy was born June 5, 1964, outside of Thurmont, Maryland, to the late Arnold Guy Hurley and Alice Jane (Cool) Hurley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Hurley and Gary Hurley; a brother-in-law, Jeffery Kehne; a nephew, Robert Hurley Jr.; and a niece, Crystal Green.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Hurley, of Thurmont; four children, Chrissy Hurley (Chris), of Frederick, Daniel Hurley (Donna), of Thurmont, Alice Hurley (Devon), of Jefferson, and Mary Hurley (Jonathan), of Thurmont; three brothers, Alan Hurley (Bonnie), of Rocky Ridge, Dennis Hurley (Nickey), of Thurmont, and Richard Hurley (Joannie), of Thurmont; three sisters, Teresa Johnson (Bobby), of Frederick, Kathy Green (A.B.), of Thurmont, and Mary Kehne of Woodsboro; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Guy leaves behind his work family at Petroleum Site Works, where he had been employed since 2003. A special thank-you to Jeanie and George, who helped us through this at every turn.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Maryland, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. There will be no interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).