Gwendolyn (Gwen) Faye Stone, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Homewood Retirement Center, where she resided for approximately 12 years.
Born Nov. 2, 1937, in Shreveport, Louisiana, she was the oldest child of LeRoy and Mildred Benson, both deceased.
Gwen was married to Orlando Stone for more than 55 years. Orlando predeceased her in 2008. They lived in Derwood, Maryland, for nearly 30 years. They had three children — one son and two daughters. Their oldest child is Steven D. Stone of Frederick, Maryland. One daughter, Donna Messerly, lives in Delaware, and another daughter, Susan Court, lives in East Nassau, New York.
Gwendolyn enjoyed her many grandchildren, Steven Jr., Christopher, Matthew, Alexandra, Samantha, Victoria, Elizabeth, Katherine, Patricia and Nathaniel. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Gwen’s younger sister, Judy Justis, resides in Louisiana. In addition to her parents, her brother, Donald Wayne Benson, is deceased.
Gwen and Orlando were very active in the community. They were longtime members of Redland Baptist Church in Derwood, Maryland.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at Homewood Retirement Center of Frederick, Maryland (homewoodfrederick.com).
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.