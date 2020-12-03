Mrs. Gwendolyn Orndorff Amorello Tressler, 93, of Frederick, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Somerford Place. She was the wife of Sherman Lorain Tressler, whom she married June 21, 1974.
Born March 29, 1927, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Katherine (Rinehart) Orndorff.
She retired from Maryland School for the Deaf after 25 years of service as a dormitory supervisor.
Mrs. Tressler enjoyed taking bus trips to Branson, Missouri, Nashville, New York, and Boston, and traveling to nearly every state.
She enjoyed camping, admiring her roses and just being Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Mobley, Patricia Garst and husband, Charles, and Phyllis Schilling and husband, Donald; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Darren Tressler, Faith Moler and Dale Tressler Sr.; five stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Hiley A. Orndorff; and a nephew, Curtis W. Orndorff.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Philip Amorello, on Oct. 11, 1971; her son-in-law, Keith Mobley; and a brother, Perry Orndorff.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.