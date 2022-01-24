H. Franklin Musgrove

Howard Franklin “Frank” Musgrove, 95, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Appel Musgrove. They were married in 1950, after Frank got out of the Army and spent over 60 years together. He was born on October 20, 1926 in Clarksburg, MD and was a son of the late Charles H. and Nellie Warfield Musgrove.
Frank proudly served his country in both the United States Navy and the United States Army during and after WW II. Most of his life he worked as a carpenter and retired from Crowell and Baker Construction. He loved building homes and was always ready to help anyone repair or build anything.
He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gaithersburg. He enjoyed playing golf and at a church golf tournament, he met Gary Wold, who became his best friend.They played golf once a week until they couldn’t swing a club anymore. He enjoyed reading two newspapers a day along with drinking two Miller Lite’s and sometimes a little bit more. He had a great love for his country and proudly flew his flag each day. He also leaves behind his loyal and loving dog, Buddy.
Surviving are his children, Harry F. Musgrove and Linda C. Starkey and husband William, three grandchildren, Joseph Roberts and Alicia, Jennifer Hurley-Reed and Billy and Jeffrey Roberts and Shelly, six great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Bryant Hurley, Kylee and Brandan Roberts, Trent and Beatrice Roberts. Also survivingis his godson, Jerry Hrasar and wife, Krista and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Annie, George, Mervin and Bob.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared atwww.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P. O.Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516