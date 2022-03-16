H. Louise Tregoning

Helen Louise Tregoning, age 97, of Libertytown, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 2, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised on farms in the Libertytown area, she was a daughter of the late John T. Morrissey Sr. and Helen Louise Sappington Morrissey. She was the wife of John “Buss” Tyson Tregoning Sr., who died in 1989.
Louise was a lifelong and devout member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, where she was a devout and faithful member of the Women’s Club and helped with social activities. She was a charter member of the Libertytown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Louise was an avid Oriole baseball fan, an excellent cook and devoted to her family, and she loved playing cards.
Surviving are children, Marlyn Turner and husband John, of Libertytown, Peggy Rovinsky and husband Brian, of Florida, Kenneth L. Tregoning and wife Peggy, of Union Bridge, and John T. Tregoning and wife Katrina, of Chicago; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose Marie Smith, of Frederick, and Margaret Myers and Richard Morrissey and wife Mary, all of Libertytown; and son-in-law, John Grob, of Frederick.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia M. Grob in 2019; sisters, Jeanette Morrissey, Geraldine Welsh and Catherine Eyler; and brothers, Matthew W. Morrissey, John Thomas Morrissey and Francis J. Morrissey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is on Md. 75, one block north of Md. 26. Msgr. John Dietzenbach will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, on Thursday, March 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.