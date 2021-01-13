Hailee Rohrback

Hailee Ann Rohrback, 28, was granted her angel wings on Jan. 10, 2021.
Hailee was born on Sept. 16, 1992, in Frederick, Maryland. Hailee had a passion for dance as well as softball, and she was a member of the Heartbreakers travel softball team. Hailee had a heart of gold, with a tremendous love for animals. She was a free spirit with a priceless sense of humor, and family was the center of her world.
She is survived by her parents, Kim and Franklin Rohrback; her grandmother, Betty Kilby; her significant other, Dustin Reyes; and two sisters, Heather Herrera and husband Javier and Nikki Jordan and husband Dru; two nephews, Colt and Aiden Stone; and a wonderful neighbor, John Clemm. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Franklin Rohrback and Morton Kilby.
Friends may visit briefly to pay respects from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18 at Resthaven Funeral Services’ home and community center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the funeral service and burial will be private; however, the funeral service will be livestreamed and recorded at 2 p.m. on Monday; to watch the funeral, please visit Hailee’s obituary at resthaven.us.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mental Health Association of Frederick County at www.fcmha.org