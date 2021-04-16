Hal Hawkins

Mr. Hal Byron “Happy” Hawkins, 72, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the late Sharon Mohler Hawkins, who died in 2019. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Aug. 13, 1948, he was a son of the late Lt. Col. George M. Hawkins (RET) and Mary A. Sturm Hawkins.
Hal retired from the banking business after many years working at several local Frederick banks, and afterward, he spent time in sales at Ashley Furniture HomeStore on 7th Street.
Hal enjoyed sports and was a big supporter of University of Maryland athletics. Go Terps! Closer to home, Hal coached American Little League in Frederick for 18 years and was a founding member of the Tee Ball Little League program, as well as past president and district administrator of Western Maryland Little League. Hal helped to start the boys lacrosse program at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, where his sons both played and coached, and he remained active with the school for years, including time spent as past president of the TJ Band Boosters.
Hal had a special place in his heart for the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, where he and Sharon were longtime members.
Hal is survived by his sons, Todd W. Hawkins and wife Liza, and David M. Hawkins and wife Lauren; grandchildren (who knew him as Pappy), Mia, Jack, Quynn and Ryder; sisters, Roberta Wilson and Sandra S. Russell; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by Cletus.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Entombment will be held privately for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.