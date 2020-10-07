Mrs. Hallie Mae Martin, 89, of Thurmont, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Harry J. Martin Jr.
Born March 29, 1931 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of Maurice T. and Mary (Duvall) Poole.
She was a homemaker for many years before working for Frederick County Public Schools as a food service worker and retiring as a custodian.
Mrs. Martin is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Hoffman and husband, Dennis, and Barbara Jean Clabaugh and the late Kenny Clabaugh; three grandchildren, Daniel Allen Hoffman, Missy Gilliam and Scott Clabaugh; seven great-grandchildren, Jenna, Chase, and Brynn Hoffman, Cody and Cory Gilliam, Colin Webb, and Landen Clabaugh; two great-great-grandchildren, Bryce and Ava Murphy; and siblings, Ernest Poole, Catherine Reaver, Wanda Smith and Eveyn (Maggie) Muller.
She was predeceased by siblings, Virginia (Sissy) Will, Doris Sprague, Ethel Morrison, Sammy Poole, John T. Poole, Robert (Bobby) Poole, William (Billy) Poole and Maurice (Buddy) Poole.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, with a funeral service to begin at noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for the visitation and service.
Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; or a charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.