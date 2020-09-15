Harold C. Brode, 96, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. Mr. Brode was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from March 9, 1943, to April 29, 1949. His unit was awarded five Bronze Stars for participating in five major campaigns. Mr. Brode, son of the late William C. and Laura L. Brode of Frostburg, MD, was predeceased by Phyllis S. Brode, his wife of 58 years, on Feb. 22, 2010. He is survived by three daughters: Debra I. Kasprzyk of Elizabethtown, PA; Kathy Lynn Brode, wife of David Shissler of Hummelstown, PA; and Cynthia Brode Smith, wife of Richard Smith of Macungie, PA. He is also survived by a grandson, Aubrey Brode Greer (husband of Holly Greer) and great-grandson Brodie Welles Greer, all of Arlington, TN. Surviving also is his niece, Susan Winkler, of Frostburg, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, PA.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.