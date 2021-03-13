Harold Craig, Jr.

Harold C. Craig Jr., 90 years young from Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kline Hospice House. He was born Oct. 5, 1930 in Washington, D.C., to the late Harold C. and Margaret Melvin Craig.
Harold served in the U.S. Army, Company “B” 759th Military Police Battalion, stationed in Germany. After his military service, Harold graduated from American University with a Bachelor of Arts and went on to George Washington University Law School, where he obtained his law degree. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 42 years until his retirement. Harold was often found with friends at local restaurants discussing local and world events. He loved music, playing the piano and singing along in both English and German.
Harold will be fondly remembered by close friends, the Vigilant Hose Co., the Ott House and the Palms Restaurant.
Harold donated his body to science; however, a service will be held at a later date, and his remains will be laid to rest at Emmitsburg Presbyterian Cemetery.