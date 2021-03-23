Harold Edwin Hechler, age 83, passed away Feb. 28 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rosanna (Robinson). Loving father of Lauren (Hechler) Maggs (Michael), Gary Hechler (Sarah), Michele Hechler, Michael Hechler, Karen (Hechler) Stambaugh, Sharon (Hechler) Stevenson, as well as two stepdaughters, Olga Manning (Brent) and Francella Mays (Christian); 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Harold Hechler, Helena and John Trainor; brother, Bob Hechler; and sister, Jeannie Reuwer.
Harold retired from AT&T at age 55. He also served in the Army from 1955 to 1963. Harold was an Avid Golfer who loved running, the beach, reading novels, telling stories and reggae music.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. March 27 at Stratford Heights Church, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 4502. Pastor Ray C. Phillips and Rev. Christian M. Mays will officiate.