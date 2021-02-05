Harold Ellis Buhrman, called “Fuzzy” by his friends, passed away on Jan. 25 in Orlando, Florida, due to a COVID-19 infection.
Harold Buhrman was born in Utica, Frederick County, Maryland, to Sheriff R. Paul Buhrman and Edna Albaugh Buhrman on Oct. 3, 1932. Buhrman and Albaugh ancestors settled in Frederick County, Maryland, in the mid-1700s.
Harold graduated from Frederick High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan from 1953 to 1955. Harold Buhrman’s career, as a civilian, spanned 32 years at Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army medical command installation located in Frederick, Maryland, where he first worked as a biological technician in the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, and later served as a civilian security guard.
As an ardent Washington Redskins Fan, Harold attended Super Bowls in Tampa and San Diego. A group of friends, season ticket holders of the Redskins who call themselves the “Redskin Express,” enjoyed many road trips and tailgate parties together through the years.
Travel has been another favorite pastime of Harold’s, including a trip to Europe, cruises and multiple trips throughout the U.S. Summer weekends were often spent at his cabin on the Potomac at White’s Ferry, fishing and barbequing with friends.
Harold was a member of several service organizations, including Redmen, Owl’s Club, American Legion and Patriotic Club, and he was a life member of the Elks, AmVets and VFW. In 1963, he served as president of the Frederick JCs. Harold enthusiastically volunteered for fundraising efforts through these service organizations, doing whatever he could to help those who were less fortunate than he.
Harold was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Utica, where he was active in both the church and Sunday school. He had served on the Church Council and volunteered annually to serve country ham sandwiches at the Utica Church Picnic, an important fundraiser.
When writing his biography for the 60th Frederick High School reunion, he closed with, “I’ve enjoyed myself.” Harold E. Buhrman.
Harold was predeceased by his parents, Sheriff R. Paul Buhrman and Edna Albaugh Buhrman; his brother, David L. Buhrman; and his sister, Kathleen Buhrman French. He is survived by his nieces, Judith French-Scott, of Orlando, Florida, and Anne French Dixon, of Griffin, Georgia; two great-nieces, Ashley French-Scott and Ginny Dixon Cummings; as well as four great-great nieces and a great-great-nephew.
Harold’s remains will be cremated. When the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, the family will take Uncle Harold’s ashes to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland, where he will be interred with military honors. At that time, there will be a celebration of Harold’s life at which his many friends and family members will be able to share their experiences and remember their friend and uncle, Harold “Fuzzy” Buhrman!
Donations in Harold Buhrman’s memory may be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission, which is located in the historic building in which Sheriff R. Paul Buhrman and his family lived during his tenure as Frederick County sheriff in 1952-53. Donations may be mailed to: Frederick Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21705-3389, or call 301-695-6633. Please designate your donation to Bread of Life Food Ministry in Memory of Harold E. Buhrman.