Harold Ford

Harold Emery Ford, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, went to be with Jesus Sept. 21, 2021.
Born June 7, 1939, in Chehalis, Washington, the second son of Harvey Russell Ford and Naomi Hollis (Underwood) Ford.
Harold married Mary D. (Marydon) Ford after a four-week courtship on May 12, 1961, in Centralia, Washington.
Harold served with the United States Navy for 11 and a half years. He attended numerous electronic schools while in the Navy at Treasure Island, California, and Great Lakes, Illinois. His interest in electronics began when he was 8 years old, starting with Ham Radio. He departed the United States Navy as a chief petty officer. He served on the USS Sproston and USS Frank E. Evans.
Harold was a Vietnam veteran.
He was an expert on the Civil War. His interest began while traveling extensively for his work, always taking along a book to read. He has been a leader in the Antietam Battlefield Illumination since the inception of this event. Every year, Harold and his wife, Marydon, took enough home-cooked food to the battlefield to feed 100 volunteers that assisted in the setup, or any passerby.
For several years, Harold was asked by Darnestown Elementary to come teach the children about the Civil War — a task he did with great pride.
His greatest love of leisure was spent on any battlefield studying the points of Civil War history that his great-great-grandfather, John Ransom Green, served in.
Leaving the United States Navy, Harold worked in the private sector until retirement from ViaSat. He was a patentee in the field.
He was a longtime member of the Mount Airy, Maryland, VFW.
How blessed we are to have spent time in our lives with a beloved husband, precious father, treasured grandfather and blessed great-grandfather. He was a kind loving man.
Harold is survived by his wife, Marydon Middaugh Ford; sons, H. Emery Ford and wife Cathelene, and Michael E. Ford; daughter, Caroline (Cari) Leighanne Ford Smith and husband James; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Paige Ford.
Harold was predeceased by his young son, Sean Ean Ford in 1970.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com