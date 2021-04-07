Mr. Harold Gibbons Sr., 87, of Frederick, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Frederick Health. He was the husband of the late Shirley (DeGrange) Gibbons, who preceded him in death in 2011.
Born Feb. 13, 1934, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Elmer and Virgie (Beachley) Gibbons.
Harold was a truck driver for more than 42 years. He started his career with Meadows Van Line and Matlack Trucking and retired from Roadway Express. After his retirement, he started Harold’s Lawn Care Service. He loved to tend to his rose garden. He played in a senior softball league.
He is survived by children, Harold Gibbons Jr. and wife Jennie, James Gibbons and girlfriend Debbie, Ronald Gibbons Sr. and wife Brandy, Larry Gibbons Sr. and wife Marsha, Sharon Wahl and husband Daniel and Michael Gibbons and wife Suzy; grandchildren, Heather Ault, Kevin Gibbons, Chris Gibbons, Cody Gibbons, Lori Gibbons, Ronnie Gibbons Jr., Ashley Keating, Laura Gibbons, Larry Gibbons Jr., Barry Gibbons and Samantha Gibbons; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred Gibbons and Richard Gibbons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise “Weezie” Wilt, and brothers, Millard, Bruce, Glenn and Homer Gibbons.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend will gather at the FSK Chapel before 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fase masks and social distancing will be required.
