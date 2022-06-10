Harold Hawkins

Mr. Harold Franklin Hawkins, 76, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away June 4, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born April 17, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland, Harold was the son of the late Edwin and Ruth Hawkins. He attended college at the University of Maryland, delivered mail for USPS, and also delivered the Washington Post. Mr. Hawkins also owned his own real estate brokerage.
Mr. Hawkins was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Hawkins; and brothers, John Hawkins and David Hawkins. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Routzahn and husband Heath, and Tina Kelsey; his siblings, Nancy (Moxley) Bittle, Bettyjane Burgess and husband Charlie, Bettyjean (Zigler) Hunter, and James Hawkins and wife Vera; grandchildren, Amanda Hawkins, Brittany Krueger, Christina Kelsey, Blake Routzahn, Kerrin Kelsey and Ethan Kelsey; a great-grandson, Ayden Gordon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, June 15 from 10-11 a.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a nonprofit of one’s choice.