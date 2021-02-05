Mr. Harold Hendrix Martz Sr. “Pappy”, 93, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital under the care of hospice.
Harold was the husband of Esther V. Martz “Curly” for 73 years. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 17, 1927, to the late Mehrle and Estelle (Kemp) Martz.
Harold was responsible for the operation of the family farm at the age of 14 while his two older brothers served in World War II. He farmed with his wife in the Frederick area and later in the state of Wisconsin.
He maintained the custodial and mowing contracts for Fort Detrick for many years and also co-owned and operated Harold H. Martz & Son landscaping for more than 30 years with his son, Harold Jr., and family.
Harold was a member of the Maryland and Virginia milk producers and the Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Elk’s Lodge No. 684, and the Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman Club, and he was the recipient of many trophies for trapshooting and excellence in marksmanship.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
He loved adventure and long road trips out west with his family. He especially loved national parks including Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and many others. He made many “cheese runs” to Wisconsin.
Harold is survived by his wife, Curly; daughter, Jenice and husband Terry; and daughter-in-law, Carla.
He is survived by granddaughters, Valerie (Dan), Heidi (Chris), Holly (Wayne), Jessie (Brian), and Hilary (Thomas).
He is survived by four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Harold H. Martz Jr.; brother, Edgar and wife Elsie; brother, Robert and wife Vivian; and sister, Marietta.
He leaves behind many neighbors and special friends, the Stencil family, Balz family and Andrus family.
Memorial Contributions can be made to:
Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 and/or Frederick County Animal Control, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.