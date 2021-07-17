Harold Noer III

Harold “Hal” Rolf Noer III, age 68, of Braddock Heights, passed away on July 12, 2021, in his home of natural causes. He was the son of Harold Rolf Noer II and Betty Schlegelmelch of Alexandria, VA.
Hal Noer was born on November 1952 in Cherry Point, NC. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Temple University. He worked as scientist for more than 20 years before getting a Master’s in business from Hood College. Hal had many jobs through the years, from helping to preserve the happiest days of people’s lives as a photographer to helping people realize their dreams of home ownership. The highlight of his career was teaching, as an instructor at Kaplan University, as a Boy Scout leader of 30 years, and as a firearms and gun safety instructor.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his sons, Steven and Gregory, his mother Betty, His sisters Karen Thumb (husband Stephen) and Carol Zacharias (husband Spero). Services will be held on July 24th at All Saints Episcopal Church where he was a member and usher for 20 years Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. to noon followed by internment at 1pm at Mt Olivet cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charities that he valued, Frederick Rescue Mission or Treeland Foundation, Inc in Myersville, MD.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.