Surrounded by family, Harold Ray Bloom passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Airy, Maryland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was just four months shy of his 102nd birthday. Born July 2, 1920, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Marcus and Mary Bloom, the 10th of 11 children. He lost his beloved wife of 59 years, Margie Graham Bloom, in 2004.
After graduating from Charleston High School, he worked at the Charleston Navy Yard. Then in 1942, he joined the Army Air Force as a radio operator gunner on a B-17 bomber. After completing his time in the Air Force, he graduated from the Capital Radio Engineering Institute in New York City. He then worked as a television engineer at CBS in Washington, D.C. He moved from Rockville to Frederick, Maryland, after retiring from 29 years in television broadcasting. His interests included boating, fishing, playing blackjack, and watching movies. In later years he joined the American Legion, was an active member of the Frederick Bridge Club, and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and reading his daily newspaper.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jacob Bloom (South Carolina), Josie Bloom (South Carolina), Jessie Brewer (California), Garland Bloom (Virginia), Mayme Warren (South Carolina), Marcus Bloom (South Carolina), John Bloom (South Carolina), Marvin Bloom (South Carolina), Alvin Bloom (Virginia) and Dolly Craig (Virginia); and son-in-law, Ronald Hurst (husband of Linda).
He will be forever loved and remembered by his children, Linda Hurst, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Harold R. Bloom Jr. and wife Mary of Annapolis, Maryland, and Diane Conboy and husband Thomas of Mount Airy, Maryland; his grandchildren, Jason Hurst, Brian Hurst and wife Jamie, Stephen Bloom and wife Emily, Jannette Bloom and husband Ryan, Ashley Conboy and husband Michael, Shelby Conboy and Jessie Conboy; great-grandchildren, Brendan Hurst, Kelsey Hurst, Nathan Hurst, William Hurst, Alexander Bloom and Madeline Bloom. He will also be missed by his cherished cat, Princess.
The entire family wishes to express their great appreciation for the love and support he received from his doctors and nurses. Private services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery’s Mausoleum. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his tribute wall at goinghomecares.com or legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in honor of Harold to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute at frederickhealth.org.