Harold T. Neel, 72, died on his houseboat in Tennessee, March 18 2021. He was born on July 6 1948, the son of Joseph C. and Thelma E. Neel.
He was predeceased by his wife, Muriel, on Oct. 24 2016. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Brandi, and her husband, Andy; two grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a 1966 graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, Maryland, and was honorably discharged by the United States Navy in 1971.
An outdoor memorial is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24 2021, at the home of his brother, located at 4224 Coxey Brown Road, Myersville, Maryland, before being taken to his final resting place beside his wife, Muriel, in Warren, Vermont. Gravesite services will be held at 11 a.m. from the Warren Village Cemetery on Tuesday, May 25.