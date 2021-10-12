Mr. Harold Wayne Peterson Sr., 88, longtime plumber of Frederick, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Twice married, he was predeceased by his first wife, Louella Peterson, on Sept. 27, 1982, and is survived by his second wife, Betty Bland Peterson, whom he married Feb. 14, 1986.
Born July 15, 1933, in Burnsville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Jennings Peterson and Zora (McInturff) Peterson.
In 1959, he started Harold W. Peterson Inc., a local plumbing company that was still in business at the time of his death.
Harold enjoyed working on his antique tractors; fishing on his boat on the bay; butchering; mowing the grass at his church; and gardening. He liked visiting with Irvin at the mill in Mt. Pleasant on his way to his shop every morning. He loved spending time with his dog, Jasper.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served as a medic at Fort Benning, Georgia.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his son, Wayne Peterson and wife Debbie; grandsons, Jeremy Peterson and wife Jennifer, and Tim Peterson and wife, Danielle; five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Madison, Owen, Cole and Brynn; and Betty’s family, including her sons, Larry Speck and wife, Amy, and Brian Speck and wife, Karen; her grandsons, Benjamin Walker, David Speck, Joseph Speck and wife Selena, and Daniel Speck; and Betty’s three great-granddaughters, Kera, Mckenzie and Aria.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 from the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Don Dvorak officiating.
Interment will follow at Glade Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 609, Walkersville, MD 21793, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306 (t2t.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com